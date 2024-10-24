President Putin proposes to hold substantial talks on Middle East’s conflict escalation

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Participants of the 16th BRICS Summit in the outreach/BRICS Plus format will closely focus on the escalating conflict situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"According to the agenda, we will address the most pressing issues of the world community," Putin said opening the outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session in Russia’s Kazan. "These issues include sustainable development, poverty eradication, adjustments to the climate change, technology and knowledge sharing, the fight against terrorism and trans-border crimes."

"We will undoubtedly pay a particular attention to the issues of the peaceful settlement of conflicts. Including, of course, a serious discussion about the escalating [conflict] situation in the Middle East," he added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011.

On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. On the same day, Russia assumed one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS.