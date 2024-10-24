Putin addresses threats to Russia’s security and the Middle East at BRICS Plus meeting

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The West is using Ukraine to create critical threats to Russia’s security while ignoring its vital interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

He noted that the Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war.

TASS has gathered key takeaways from the president's statements.

On multipolarity

The transition to a multipolar world order is being hindered by forces that seek to "dominate everything and everyone," Putin said.

He criticized what he termed unhealthy methods employed by the West, which undermine stability. "As a result, regional and global strategic stability is eroded, violating the principles of equal and indivisible security and triggering transnational and internal conflicts," the Russian leader asserted.

On Ukraine and threats to Russia’s security

Ukraine is being exploited to create critical threats to Russia’s security at the expense of its vital interests, "ignoring <…> legitimate concerns and violating the rights of Russian-speaking individuals," the president emphasized.

He dismissed as illusory the aspirations of those seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, claiming they are either ignorant of the country’s history or fail to recognize "the unity, strength of spirit, and cohesion of our people forged over centuries."

On the Middle East

Russia has consistently opposed any manifestations of terrorism in the Middle East, Putin stressed.

According to him, the region is "on the brink of full-scale war."

He argued that the Middle East conflict can only be resolved by rectifying historical injustices and establishing an independent Palestine. "Addressing the historical injustice towards the Palestinian people could guarantee peace in the Middle East," he maintained.

On the Eurasian security system

Russia proposes the establishment of a system of equitable and indivisible security in Eurasia, Putin said. "The idea is that by joining efforts, we can reliably guarantee genuine stability and create conditions for the peaceful development of all states and peoples on the continent," he stated.

On UN reform

The structure of the United Nations must be adapted to "the realities of the 21st century," and countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America should have a stronger representation on the global body’s Security Council.