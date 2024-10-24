Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Kurilovka near Kupyansk — expert

LUGANSK, October 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced in some frontline sections in the Kupyansk direction and are encircling the Ukrainian combat group in Kurilovka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"Naturally, the enemy’s battlegroup stationed in Kurilovka can be encircled," he said, specifying that this envelopment had been facilitated by the advance of Russian forces in some sections of that frontline area.

The Ukrainian military command has to "take some urgent action" for its battlegroup stationed in Kurilovka because Russian forces may cut off the enemy’s main supply routes and stifle Ukraine’s troops entrenched east of Kupyansk "even without fully encircling it," he said.