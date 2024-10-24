LUGANSK, October 24. /TASS/. Western countries have selectively interpreted the UN Charter, highlighting principles that serve their interests while ignoring Kiev’s crimes in Donbass, said Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, at an international forum.

"Ukrainian militants have committed thousands of heinous crimes on Donbass soil. The enemy still poses a threat, and its leaders expect to save themselves by relying on support from their Western backers," the Russian envoy stated in a video address to forum participants. "In turn, these backers attempt to selectively interpret the UN Charter to keep their Russophobic Ukraine project alive, adhering solely to the principle of a state’s territorial integrity while downplaying events in Donbass prior to February 24, 2022," he added.

Polyansky emphasized that Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations has resisted attempts to distort facts in the international arena, including using data from the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic.