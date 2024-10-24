Emirati official denies reports of plane downed in Sudan being registered in UAE

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. Media reports that the Il-76 plane downed in Sudan, which could have potentially carried Russian citizens, was registered in the United Arab Emirates are untrue, an Emirati government spokesperson told TASS.

"As for these baseless media reports, we believe it’s important to make it clear that the plane in question was not registered in the United Arab Emirates and has no links to the country," he said, commenting on reports that the aircraft belonged to an Emirati company.

The official also stressed that the UAE did not provide weapons and military equipment to either party of the conflict in Sudan. According to him, reports of the UAE’s support for Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces prove that the country is a target of a disinformation campaign run by the Sudanese army.