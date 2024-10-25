Bolivia invited to become BRICS partner country — president

BUENOS AIRES, October 25. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce said BRICS members agreed to designate Bolivia as a partner country.

"Bolivia has made an important step toward joining BRICS as member countries announced their approval for granting it the status of a partner country," he wrote on Telegram.

Arce described the move as "the most important foreign policy achievement" of his government. Closer ties with BRICS will allow Bolivia to "advance its goals in economic growth, industrialization and income redistribution," he said.

According to the president, the country hopes to become a full member of the group. BRICS "contributes every day to the strengthening of a new multipolar world order based on fraternity, inclusivity, cooperation and mutual benefit, respecting the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples," he said.

Bolivia announced its aspiration to join the group last June. On Thursday, the Bolivian president arrived in Kazan, Russia to participate in the BRICS Summit and meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.