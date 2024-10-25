BRICS countries interested in Turkey joining association — Kremlin

ISTANBUL, October 25. /TASS/. Turkey's accession to BRICS is very important for all member countries of the association, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TRT World on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan held on October 22-24.

"Undoubtedly, Turkey's accession to BRICS is very important for all BRICS members. Turkey is a major regional power which plays a very important role in global affairs. Therefore, everyone is interested in inviting Turkey to this process," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We seek to build relations with Turkey as a country, not a NATO-member," Peskov said with regard to claims that the country's membership in the alliance is incompatible with participation in BRICS.

"We have bad relations with NATO. NATO is our enemy. Now NATO is directly and indirectly involved in the war against our country. NATO architecture, its intelligence capabilities are being used against our country," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in the BRICS Summit in Kazan.