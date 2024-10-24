Attempts to isolate Russia futile, push Serbia towards BRICS — deputy prime minister

BELGRADE, October 24. /TASS/. Western attempts to isolate Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin are not only futile, but also contribute to Serbia's rapprochement with BRICS, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said.

"At the BRICS summit, alongside Serbia, there were about 40 other countries present, including one NATO country. Trying to isolate Russia and one of the most respected world leaders, Vladimir Putin, is as stupid as the appointment of [Tonino] Picula as the European Parliament's rapporteur on Serbia. Serbia is not foolish, though. Such steps show Serbia that the European Union is pushing us towards BRICS," Vulin pointed out in a statement released by his press service.

"We understand you well enough. Hello from Kazan," said Vulin, who led the Serbian delegation at the BRICS summit. His comment followed a statement by the EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano, who had urged the EU candidate countries to refrain from contacts with Russia and Putin.

In an interview with TASS, Vulin emphasized that he was proud of relations with Russia and would fight for them "until the last day of my life."

The 16th BRICS summit, which is the key event of Russia's chairmanship of the association, was held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among the main items of the document are the association’s development, global issues, and regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East. The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the UAE and Ethiopia joined the group. The Kazan summit was the first in which they participated as full members.