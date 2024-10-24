Russia, Brazil hold different positions on Venezuela, Putin says

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil have differing positions on Venezuela, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a news conference summarizing the BRICS Summit, emphasizing that Caracas has been fighting for its independence and sovereignty.

"Regarding Brazil’s perspective on the situation in Venezuela, we are aware of it. Russia and Brazil hold different positions on this matter," the Russian leader said. He stressed that he was "saying this openly" and noted that he had a phone conversation with the Brazilian president the day before yesterday, with whom he maintains "a very friendly relationship."

Putin noted that Russia recognizes Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Commenting on Brazil’s opposition to Venezuela’s entry into BRICS, the Russian leader stated that a consensus within the grouping is needed to admit any new member.