Kremlin says North Korean leader’s new visit to Russia possible in 2025

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea, being close neighbors, are constantly exchanging visits, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on social media publications that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may visit Russia in 2025.

"The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is our neighbor, and we are developing strong ties in all possible areas. Of course, close neighbors are constantly exchanging high-level and top-level visits," the Kremlin official said

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the North Korean leader in June during his visit to Pyongyang. Previously, the two leaders met in Russia in September 2023 during talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in the Amur Region. Kim also visited Russia in April 2019 for a meeting with Putin in Vladivostok.