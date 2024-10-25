Serbia grateful to Russia for fair gas prices — Vulin

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Serbia is grateful to Russia’s leadership for gas supplies at a fair price, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"I'm really grateful to the leadership of the Russian Federation, who gave us this year as well, like last year and the year before, good, solid, transparent, and very fair, speaking about price, gas supply. So thank you much more," he said.

The Serbian deputy prime minister expressed confidence that the sides would achieve a good deal on extension of gas supplies in the future as well.