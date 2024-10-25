Trump calls Biden ‘stupid’ over recent comment

NEW YORK, October 25. /TASS/. Donald Trump, the Republican contender for the White House, ripped into US President Joe Biden over a suggestion to lock him up.

"He said: Lock him up. <…> He’s not allowed to do that. He’s such a stupid guy. Such a stupid fool," Trump told a rally of supporters in Arizona, according to a broadcast by RSBN.

Trump is mired in US legal battles. In one trial, the former president is essentially accused of seeking to hold on to power after losing the November 2022 election.

Biden said on Wednesday that Trump should be "locked up" politically.

The US is holding a presidential election on November 5. Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris is running on the Democratic ticket.