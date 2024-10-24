Putin hails Vietnam’s desire to build partnership with BRICS

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow supports Hanoi’s desire to build multifaceted cooperation with BRICS, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"We certainly support Vietnam’s desire to join the BRICS group’s multifaceted activities," Putin noted.

He pointed out that Russia and Vietnam would celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. "Our trade is growing; it increased by 8.3% to $5 billion in 2023 and went up by 25% between January and August this year," Putin specified.

"We maintain cooperation in the energy sector, industrial production, agriculture and education," the Russian president added. "We have allocated an additional 1,000 of government-funded places for Vietnamese students this year," he said.