Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army equipment hidden in Kupyansk shopping mall — expert

LUGANSK, October 25. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft destroyed several Ukrainian weapons systems hidden in a warehouse of a shopping mall in Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"A pinpoint strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces in the settlement of Kupyansk destroyed two items of equipment of Ukrainian militants hidden in warehouse premises of a shopping mall," the expert said.

Russian combat aircraft also destroyed a temporary deployment site of a separate Ukrainian army unit accomplishing special objectives in the Kupyansk area, he added.