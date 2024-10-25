Putin dismisses efforts to blame Russia for any unrest in Europe as absurd

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed attempts to accuse Russia of destabilizing any other countries as completely absurd.

He made the comment at a meeting with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, which is an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik said a US embassy alleged that "there are camps in Republika Srpska that will jointly [with Russia] will seek to destabilize Moldova." Dodik described the allegation as an absolute lie and a way for the West to try to exert pressure.

Putin replied, "These are attempts to demonize Russia. There was a question at a news conference today whether we were behind riots in some Western capitals. This is utter nonsense. It’s the last thing we need. And we don’t have the tools for that - to organize some marches, riots. Total nonsense."

According to the Russian president, the reason why the West makes these allegations is to advance its own agenda and to "evade responsibility for the fundamental mistakes that the West has made in relation to other countries when it sought to ensure its dominance at all costs.".