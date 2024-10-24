China’s GWM to bring minivan, SUW to Russian market

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Great Wall Motor (GWM) plans to begin selling the Wey 80 hybrid minivan in Russia in November 2024 and to launch sales of the Tank 400 SUV in the first quarter of next year, the Chinese automaker announced during a presentation at a press conference.

The Wey 80 minivan will be available in both seven-seater and six-seater configurations. The Tank 400 SUV model will be positioned between the Tank 300 and Tank 500 models.

GWM intends to introduce a total of five new models to the Russian market in 2025, although details about these models have not been disclosed.

The Chinese automaker sold 168,100 cars in Russia in the first nine months of this year, nearly double the figure from the same period in 2023. GWM’s brand portfolio includes Haval, Tank, Ora, Wey, and Poer vehicles.