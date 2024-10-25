Russia conducts offensive operations along entire frontline, says Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian forces are conducting offensive operations in all the frontline areas, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for the ‘60 Minutes’ program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Friday.

"You have said that offensive operations are underway along the entire line of engagement. Yes, this is true, with some greater or less intensity. Let us say that they proceed with less intensity in the Kherson direction and the frontline is stable there, although there are certain shifts there as well. All the shifts occur in favor of the Russian army," the head of state said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center "acts quite confidently and actually in all the directions," Putin pointed out.

"In the Southern and Eastern Battlegroups, guys are fighting very well, gaining experience and the skills to use modern equipment and react quickly to the employment of the same equipment by the enemy," the Russian leader said, describing the frontline situation.

The experience gained and the growing potential of Russia’s defense industry, including innovations being developed by individuals at their own initiative, also facilitate the successful advance by Russian troops. The synchronized operations by all the military branches of the Russian Armed Forces are yet another success factor contributing to the troop advance, he added.