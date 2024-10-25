West continues attempts to stage coup d’etat in Serbia — deputy PM

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Western countries are still plotting a coup d’etat in Serbia, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"They always do that, try to do that, you know. We have experienced it during October 5 [in 2000], when there was a successful coup d’etat," he stressed.

The Serbian official noted that, having had this experience, Belgrade "will never allow it anymore." "Luckily, we have friends in the Russian security agency — they told us what would happen in advance," he said speaking of a plot by the West uncovered by Russian intelligence earlier this year. "We were one step ahead," Vulin stressed, in preventing a civil war in Serbia or a forceful change of government.

"So there is always an attempt — no one likes independent and free Serbia. No one likes, but we have the president, who is one of the last free leaders in Europe, and we, Serbs, love that. And because we love that, we will fight to keep and sustain our way of living and our government," he concluded.