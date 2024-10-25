West fails to realize it cannot defeat Russia, Serbian PM says

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. The West has yet to understand that it will not be able to vanquish Russia, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told TASS in an interview.

"I am very worried that the West is not seeking peace. They are trying to defeat Russia militarily, but that is unrealistic," the Serbian premier said. "A nuclear power cannot be defeated by military means; that is simply not possible. They will eventually come to realize that they are making a mistake," he added.

Commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "victory plan," Vulin expressed doubt that peace could ever be achieved "if demands for Russia’s capitulation are put forward." "With every new day of attempts to defeat Russia, people suffer and continue to die. Therefore, we support any peace initiative, provided it is genuinely aimed towards peace, rather than serving as a political mockery," he explained.