Russia to hold several BRICS events after Kazan summit — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russia’s BRICS chairmanship is not over with the end of the summit in Kazan, with a number of events still ahead, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following the BRICS summit.

"We have felt our partners’ support since we assumed chairmanship. It is not over as the summit ends, with a number of important joint events ahead by the end of the year," he said.

"Next year we will pass the baton of chairmanship to Brazil. Naturally, we will provide all necessary help and assistance to our Brazilian friends," Putin added.

BRICS member states will continue coordination "in the interests of further expansion of cooperation," he stressed.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit its participants passed the Kazan declaration. Among the main themes of the document are development of the association, the position on global problems, settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit is the first attended by the new members of the integration.