Putin promotes plenipotentiary envoy Zhoga to Russian Security Council member

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Artyom Zhoga, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District, a seat on the Russian Security Council in a decree.

Presidential plenipotentiaries to Russia’s federal districts traditionally sit on the Security Council. Zhoga’s promotion comes as his predecessor in the post Vladimir Yakushev, the now senator, was removed from the list of Russian Security Council members on September 30.

Zhoga, a veteran of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, was appointed the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Urals on October 2.