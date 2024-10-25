Russian forces advance near Stelmakhovka in LPR, military expert says

LUGANSK, October 25. /TASS/. In the past day, Russian forces have advanced 2 km near Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces continued liberation actions in the Svatovo-Kremennaya sector [of the line of engagement]. As a result of successful actions, an enemy stronghold was wiped out, which in turn made it possible to advance around 2 km northwest of Stelmakhovka and take more advantageous lines and positions," the expert said.

As Russian troops advanced, they took control of a forest line "which the enemy has had a grip on for long," Marochko added.