China's MFA confirms withdrawal of PRC, Indian troops from joint border

BEIJING, October 25. /TASS/. The armed forces of China and India are successfully withdrawing troops from the joint border, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

"In accordance with the agreement on the border issue reached recently by China and India, troops from both sides are carrying out relevant work on the frontline," he told a briefing, commenting on the reports from the Indian side.

The Chinese diplomat clarified that the process is "proceeding well."

Earlier, The Times of India quoted sources as saying that India and China have started mutual withdrawal of troops in the areas of Depsang and Demchok on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The last serious aggravation along it was recorded in May 2020, when clashes between soldiers of the two countries took place.

There is no formally demarcated border between India and China in the Himalayas; instead, the two countries are separated by the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has been a source of tension for decades. In 1959, India announced China’s rejection of part of Arunachal Pradesh, and in 1962, an armed conflict erupted, resulting in Beijing gaining control of the mountainous region covering approximately 38,000 square kilometers.