Inclusive dialog needed for new world order — Thailand’s Foreign Minister

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. An inclusive dialog is required to form a new global order reflecting diverse interests of all countries and groups, Foreign Minister of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa said in an interview with TASS.

"Thailand believes that inclusive dialog is essential for shaping an emerging global order that reflects the diverse interests of all countries and groups. We believe that BRICS was created under this vision, to echo and uphold the interests of developing countries," the minister said.