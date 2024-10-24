Russia-North Korea treaty aims to reduce risks of escalation on Korean Peninsula — MFA

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and North Korea is aimed at reducing the risk of another war on the Korean Peninsula, including the potential use of nuclear weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated during a plenary session of the State Duma.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is intended to play a stabilizing role in Northeast Asia. It will positively contribute to maintaining the balance of power in the region, based on the principle of indivisible security, and reduce the risk of a renewed war on the Korean Peninsula, including the use of nuclear weapons. This treaty also lays the groundwork for building a new Eurasian security system," he said.

"The treaty is concluded indefinitely. It is subject to ratification and enters into force on the day of exchange of instruments of ratification," Rudenko pointed out.