Thailand highlights need to create system to protect developing countries’ interests

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Bangkok expects that the BRICS group’s summit will send a political message calling for the creation of a system to protect the interests of developing countries, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said in an interview with TASS.

"We are also hopeful of a clear political signal from the BRICS and BRICS Plus Summits calling for a multilateral system that works for everyone, and which protects and promotes developing countries’ interests, especially on significant global issues, such as international finance and sustainable development," he pointed out.

"Thailand’s engagement with BRICS is not new, since we have attended all three previous BRICS Plus Summits: in 2017 (China), 2022 (hosted online by China), and 2023 (South Africa). But now, having submitted the letter expressing our interest to join BRICS as a full member, we hope to elevate our relations with BRICS to the highest level," the top Thai diplomat noted.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the event, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration, focusing on the group’s development, global issues and the need to resolve regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit was the first to be attended by the new members of the association.