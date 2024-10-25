Too early to say what Russia, Ukraine can agree on, detailed talks not underway — Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. It is too early to say what Russia and Ukraine can agree on, with no detailed talks between Moscow and Kiev underway now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the 60 Minutes talk show on Rossiya-1 television.

"I would not like to go into details now as no detailed talks are underway, while the opposing side gives it up," Putin told the TV channel’s reporter Olga Skabeyeva said, adding that "speaking about whether we will agree on anything, what we can agree on, it is simply too early even to mention it."

Turkey has repeatedly assumed the mediating role as it passed on the Ukrainian side’s initiatives, the president noted.

"We just spoke about our Turkish friends’ proposals. <…> A UN event has taken place in New York recently where Mr. Erdogan’s aide [Ibrahim] Kalin (Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesperson until 2023, currently serving as the head of the National Intelligence Agency - TASS) called [Russian Presidential Aide] Mr. [Yury] Ushakov directly from New York <…> and made an offer on behalf of the Ukrainian side, which we accepted, though on the next day the head of the Ukrainian regime said in public that he would not hold any talks," Putin explained.

This is why he considers this behavior irrational as "it is hardly possible to predict and it is impossible to build any plans on this basis," the Russian president concluded.