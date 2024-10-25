Serbian deputy PM says BRICS would give Serbia access to markets of Russia, China, India

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. BRICS membership would give Serbia access to the markets of Russia, China and India, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS.

"It would be a great opportunity for us to get access to the Chinese, Russian and Indian market and the markets of other BRICS member countries. That would be just great," he said.

According to the official an opportunity like this "presents itself just once, and it must be seized."

Vulin said that for BRICS countries Serbia's membership in the EU would not be a problem, while the EU would object to Belgrade’s closer ties with BRICS.

"But we are an independent country and we will behave in a way that will benefit Serbia and its people," he said.

"On the other hand, we have spent decades trying to become part of the European Union. It would be quite irresponsible of us to suddenly say that this is no longer going to happen," he conceded. "Let's wait for the Europeans to say it. I am sure we will hear it."

Talks with Putin

According to the Serbian deputy prime minister said it is very important that "everyone in BRICS views Serbia as a partner and no one is trying to impose anything." Vulin said he was given a "great honor" to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "During our meeting, he never once told us what we should or should not do. No, it was a conversation between partners," he said. "When you talk to Western leaders, they always say what Serbia should do, or else there will be consequences."

The BRICS Summit

The 16th BRICS Summit, which was the key event of Russia's presidency in the group, took place in Kazan from October 22 to 24. The concluding declaration addressed the development of the group, its views on global affairs, and the settlement of such regional crises as the ones in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members. The summit in the Russian city of Kazan is the first one they attended.