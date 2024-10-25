BRICS doesn’t want confrontation with anyone — Putin

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Russia and the other BRICS members do not want confrontation with anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, which is an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Time is changing, the situation in the world is changing," he said, referring to the West's attempts to ensure its dominance at any cost. "And what BRICS is doing - I want to repeat once again - is not fighting with anyone. We don't want any confrontation with anyone. We are simply going our own way," he said.

Putin said BRICS countries are creating new tools, new mechanisms of cooperation. "And we do it on the basis of equality and respect for each other. This is how we will work," he said.