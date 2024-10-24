Thailand's foreign minister sees multilateralism as crucial for geopolitics

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Multilateralism is crucial for the current geopolitical landscape as it is the driving force in strengthening international partnership in terms of security and development, Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said in an interview with TASS.

"Given the current geopolitical landscape, multilateralism is not only crucial in reversing the ‘trust deficit,’ but also a driving force to strengthen international partnerships to ensure that security and development matters are pursued fairly and inclusively," he noted.

"The world is going through intensifying geopolitical competition, multiple disruptions and major crises. Existing multilateral and global governance frameworks are under increasing strain. Given these circumstances, it is necessary to do all we can for the world to not move in perilous directions, and instead, to meet the urgent need for a stable, inclusive and beneficial global order for all," the top Thai diplomat emphasized.

"Thailand believes that inclusive dialogue is essential for shaping an emerging global order that reflects the diverse interests of all countries and groups. We believe that BRICS was created under this vision, to echo and uphold the interests of developing countries," he pointed out.