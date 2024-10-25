KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Belgrade will never compromise on Kosovo’s independence, even for the sake of joining the European Union, Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin stated in an interview with TASS.

"No, that would be too much. If they suggest that we recognize Kosovo in exchange for EU membership, we will never do so," the Serbian premier said when asked about such a possibility.

Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, adopted on June 10, 1999, affirms that the autonomy of Kosovo and Metohija is an integral part of Serbia. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in February 2008. More than 60 countries, including Russia, India, and China, as well as five EU member states, have refused to recognize Kosovo.