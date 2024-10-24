Putin calls BRICS Summit successful during meeting with Bolivia’s Arce

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the BRICS Summit in Kazan was successful, and the voice of the association becomes increasingly audible in the world. He made this assessment during the meeting with President of Bolivia Luis Arce. Putin thanked his counterpart for attending the event.

"I believe that the summit was successful. We see that the global majority countries increasingly view BRICS as a truly authoritative, useful international association," the Russian leader said.

Putin expressed his hope that his counterpart was not disappointed with the summit as well.

"During today’s expanded session in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format, the voice of Latin America, represented by leaders of a number of regional countries, who share the association’s fundamental goals and principles, sounded weighty," Putin noted.

He added that the participants of the meeting listened to Arce’s assessments of the current geopolitical situation with interest.

"During today’s meeting, we can discuss the most pressing topics of bilateral cooperation, issues of multilateral agenda. We are very happy to see you," Putin concluded.