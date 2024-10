MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. A basement space of The Carlton Hotel in Tverskaya Street in downtown Moscow caught fire, emergency services told TASS.

"A fire outbreak occurred on the area of 10 square meters in a basement in The Carlton hotel," the source said.

Eight people were evacuated from the basement; no evacuation took place in the hotel.

The fire was managed to be extinguished shortly. Its causes are being investigated.