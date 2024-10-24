Russia not refusing to supply energy resources to Europe — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The European countries are not buying Russian energy resources but Moscow did not refuse to supply, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the press conference in conclusion of the BRICS Summit.

"The European economy is balancing on the brink of recession. Leading economies of the Euro zone are actually in recession," Putin said. "Is that our fault?" he asked.

"The Western countries decided - and rejected our energy resources. But we do not actually refuse [to supply]," the president added.