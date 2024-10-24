Vladimir Putin meets with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Last time, the UN Secretary General visited Russia in 2022, meeting with Putin, as well as with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Previously, the media reported that Putin and Guterres were expected to discuss the topic of UN’s operation and ongoing international agenda, including the Middle East crisis and the situation around Ukraine. During today’s BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting, the UN Secretary General called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave, and for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict based on the UN Charter and international law.

The meeting of the Russian president and the UN Secretary General coincided with the Day of the United Nations. It has been celebrated annually for 76 days and it marks the entering of UN Charter into effect in 1945.