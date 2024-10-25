'No Illusions': Russian envoy to UK comments on how West perceives Zelensky’s victory plan

LONDON, October 25. /TASS/. The West has no illusions regarding Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s "victory plan," Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with TASS, pointing to a cool reception of it among Kiev’s partners.

"As for whether Zelensky’s ‘victory plan’ is realistic, it is absolutely not. It contains the well-known set of demands put forward by the Kiev leadership, with some creative additions, such as pledges to give all Ukrainian natural resources to Western countries," the Russian diplomat explained.

However, Kelin continued, it is a well-known fact that partners view the majority of points in that plan coolly. "In my opinion, he [Zelensky] sought to cut off discussions that had been initiated here in support of resolving the conflict. And he did cut them off, demonstrating that, at present, Kiev would prefer further escalation," he maintained.

Commenting on what British experts think of Zelensky’s latest proposals, the diplomat noted that their position is "not much different from the official policy line." "They mostly argue that military support must be increased or that Russia must be defeated, etc. One cannot count on the emergence of alternative opinions here. If such opinions do appear, they are silenced quite quickly," Kelin concluded.

Earlier, The Economist reported, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that the US leadership has rejected Zelensky’s "victory plan," but is not communicating this to him openly.