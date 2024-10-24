ICC used only to prosecute countries of Global South — Venezuelan president

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is used only to prosecute the countries of the Global South, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

"Every projectile that hits residential buildings in the Gaza Strip, new deaths and injuries in Beirut or in southern Lebanon, all this is destroying the United Nations system. Where is the ICC? Or is it only used to prosecute countries of the Global South? Where is international justice? Is it just for issuing documents and communiques? Where is the concern for the lives of women and children in the Global South?" he said.

The 16th BRICS summit, which has become a key event of Russia's chairmanship in the association, is taking place in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, the participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. The main topics of the document include the development of the association, its position on global issues, settlement of regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia joined the association. The Kazan Summit was the first time they participated as full members.