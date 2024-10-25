Economic ties between UK, Russia almost reduced to zero — ambassador

LONDON, October 25. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the UK continue to be at a low point, while their economic ties have almost been reduced to zero, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview.

"Things are still bad in relations between Russia and the UK. Trade and economic relations are in a extended crisis, and the reason is the bet on ‘strategic deterrence,’ as it used to be called, on the part of the UK. And from 2022, we are talking about a ‘strategic defeat’ of our country. Any ties amid the numerous sanctions are now almost impossible," he said.

"Bilateral economic ties have almost been reduced to zero. Import and export operations slumped to one-tenth of what they used to be. There is a meager list of goods that continue to find their way from the British islands to Russia. They are mainly medical products and food. And British imports from Russia are very small, and for the most part they are not goods, but services," the diplomat said.