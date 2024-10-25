Putin expresses confidence Republika Srpska will overcome challenges, defend its interests

KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence at a meeting with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik that the region, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will overcome all difficulties and defend its interests.

"We know what challenges you are facing, what trials you have to go through. But I am sure that with your mettle and the determination of people in Republika Srpska to defend their national interests, all challenges will be overcome," he said.

Putin said cooperation between Russia and Republika Srpska is developing on the basis of mutual respect "as it should be between brotherly nations." He also thanked Dodik for his participation in the BRICS summit.