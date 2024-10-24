German chancellor says sending long-range missiles to Ukraine would be wrong step

BERLIN, October 24. /TASS/. Sending Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine would be a wrong step, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"My position on Taurus [supplies] is clear. I think that it’s wrong," he told the ZDF broadcaster. "We need to weigh everything. And this is what everyone in Germany can rely on," Scholz noted, adding that he would not act recklessly. "This is why I will not provide [Ukraine] with certain weapons, which I believe would escalate tensions," the German chancellor added.

"That said, I am very skeptical about the ongoing discussion of possible attacks on Russian targets with US and European weapons," Scholz concluded.