Thailand's decision to join BRICS due to desire to strengthen role of developing countries

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Thailand's decision to join BRICS reflects its desire to strengthen the role of developing countries in global governance, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told TASS in an interview.

"Thailand’s decision to join BRICS reflects our aspirations to strengthen multilateralism, foster cooperation with key emerging economies to amplify the voice of developing countries in global governance, and to take part in shaping a more equitable and open global order," he said.

"One of Thailand’s main strengths is being friends with all countries, without taking sides. While adhering to and striving to meet the international norms and values, we fully understand the challenges faced by developing countries in doing so. With this positioning, we have been, and will continue to be, a bridge builder among the diverse positions of various countries and groupings. We aim to create synergies both within and across different regional and multilateral frameworks of which we are part, such as ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), ACMECS (the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy), BIMSTEC (the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), ACD (the Asia Cooperation Dialogue), APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), IPEF (the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity) and the Group of 77, as well as those we are seeking to join, including BRICS and OECD (the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development)," the top diplomat said.

"We also wish to promote, through BRICS, issues of shared interest and global benefits, such as food and energy security, trade and investment and supply chain connectivity, as well as to deepen South-South cooperation, to ensure that global development is balanced and inclusive. I trust that Thailand’s membership in BRICS would, therefore, contribute to the group’s enhancement, making it more inclusive, interconnected and impactful in shaping the emerging global order," the foreign minister added.