Turkey hopes for 'constructive steps' on normalization with Syria — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, October 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope for "constructive steps" toward normalizing relations with Syria in the near future.

"We have stressed from the very beginning of the [normalization] process that we support the protection of Syria's territorial integrity and the establishment of stable, just, and comprehensive peace and tranquility in our neighborhood. In addition to protecting our borders, this approach is central to our vision of combating terrorist organizations. Our region has become a ring of fire, and, unfortunately, that circle tightens every day. We hope that the Syrian administration will recognize the benefits of a sincere and realistic normalization of relations with Turkey and adopt an appropriate approach. I believe we will soon see constructive steps in this area and normalize relations between Turkey and Syria," Erdogan told reporters upon his return from Kazan, where he attended the BRICS Summit.

According to Erdogan, while in Kazan, he requested Russian President Vladimir Putin's assistance in encouraging Syrian President Bashar Assad to respond to Ankara's call for normalization. "Russia's influence over the Syrian administration is well known. We discussed all these issues, including our position and expectations, with Mr. Putin. We urged him to influence Bashar Assad to respond to our appeal," the Turkish leader said.