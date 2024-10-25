MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky denied UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a visit to Ukraine after Guterres visited the BRICS summit in Kazan, RBC Ukraine reported citing a source in Zelensky’s office.

According to the source, the secretary-general wanted to visit Ukraine after the summit, but Kiev rejected his proposal.

"So Guterres won’t be here," the source said.

Previously, Zelensky criticized the international organization, claiming that "its certain official representatives prefer the temptations in Kazan," instead of the UN Charter content. The day of the UN was celebrated on Thursday.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members.