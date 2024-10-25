US made public classified data on Israel’s plans to strike Iran on purpose — IRGC officer

DUBAI, October 25. /TASS/. The United States pursued its own objectives after it released on purpose classified intelligence documents about Israeli plans to prepare a retaliatory strike against Iran, Ali Fadavi, deputy commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Friday.

"They [the United States] published it themselves," he said in an interview with ILNA (the Iranian Labor News Agency). "If there was a document, the Americans published it on purpose. If it indeed had some initial purpose, it has nothing to do with ours."

Commenting on media reports regarding Israel's constant threats to attack the territory of Iran, the IRGC deputy chief noted that the Jewish state "has been saying this for more than 20 days now that it wants to do this," but at the moment the Islamic republic is ready for an attack "like never before."

According to earlier reports, the United States launched a probe into the leak of intelligence on Israel’s planned retaliatory attack on Iran. The classified documents, dated October 15 and 16, were first published on the Middle East Spectator Telegram channel.

The documents clearly state that only members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance - Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States - were supposed to have access to the classified data.

Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.

The Times notes that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to retaliate in a measured way.".