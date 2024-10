STAVROPOL, October 27. /TASS/. An An-2 plane carrying five people made an emergency landing near the city of Yessentuki in Russia’s southern Stavropol Region; no one was hurt, the press center for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional directorate said.

"An An-2 made an emergency landing. There were five people aboard. No one was hurt," it said.

According to the emergencies services, the accident took place at the Yessentuki-Suvorovskaya motorway. A probe is underway.