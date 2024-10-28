Hungarian PM arrives in Tbilisi on official visit

TBILISI, October 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Tbilisi on a two-day official visit, the Imedi television channel reported.

The visiting Hungarian prime minister is expected to meet with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Kobakhiidze and other Georgian officials. The Hungarian delegation also includes Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, Secretary of State Janos Nagy, and other officials.

Orban was the first European leader to congratulate the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party on its victory at the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia.