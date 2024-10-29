Iran’s top diplomat calls for UN Security Council sanctions on Israel

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. The UN Security Council must impose sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing conflict and bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran.

"The UN Security Council must take action against this regime (Israel - TASS) for its ongoing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon and impose strict sanctions under Article 7 of the UN Charter," Araqchi was quoted by Tasnim as saying. He emphasized that continued Israeli military activities in the Middle East pose a threat to both regional and global security.

Earlier, Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, announced that Iran, in collaboration with Turkey, is still discussing the possibility of imposing an embargo on weapons supplies to Israel.

On October 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a meeting in Istanbul with the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, called for the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel. The Turkish leader urged BRICS member countries and their allies to support this initiative at a BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting on October 24.