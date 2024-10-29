Eight Austrian servicemen injured in missile attack in Lebanon

VIENNA, October 29. /TASS/. Eight Austrian servicemen from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon were lightly injured in a missile strike, Austrian Defense Ministry Spokesman Michael Bauer said.

"It is currently unclear where the attack came from," he said on his X page.

The ministry condemned the attack and called for a prompt investigation. None of the injured soldiers required medical attention, the ministry said, adding that the attack took place near the headquarters of the UN mission in An-Naqura.