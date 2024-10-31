Musk says Trump’s potential second term to be 'the most fun' for US

NEW YORK, October 31. /TASS/. The second term of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be "the most fun" period for the country, American businessman Elon Musk said.

"The second Trump Presidency will be the most fun America has had in a while. It’s gonna be awesome!" he wrote on his X page.

On October 30, Trump drove around the state of Wisconsin in a garbage truck after current US leader Joe Biden compared his supporters to garbage.

Earlier, Musk, comparing the preliminary results of early voting in the US presidential election in the state of Pennsylvania in 2020 and 2024, opined that Trump would soon face a "crushing victory."

The next presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 5. The Republican Party will be represented by Trump, while the Democratic Party will be represented by Kamala Harris, the current vice president.