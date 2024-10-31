Two out of six Moldovan Constitutional Judges state dissenting opinion on Euroreferendum

CHISINAU, October 31. /TASS/. Two out of six judges of the Constitutional Court of Moldova stated their dissenting opinion about the court ruling to approve the outcome of the October 20 referendum, during which 50.35% of voters supported the amendments to the Constitution for the accession to the EU.

"The Constitutional Court of Moldova approved the outcome of the European referendum. […] Two out of six judges - Sergey Turcan and Vladimir Turcan - stated their dissenting opinion," the Court announced during the meeting that was livestreamed on its websites.

Constitutional Court judges state their dissenting opinion when they disagree with the ruling.